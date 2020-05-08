Russia's coronavirus cases rise by more than 10,000 for sixth straight day

The number of new coronavirus cases in Russia rose by 10,699 over the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 187,859, the coronavirus crisis response centre said on Friday.

It was the sixth consecutive day that cases had risen by more than 10,000, but down on Thursday's record daily rise of 11,231. It also reported 98 new fatalities from COVID-19, bringing the total death toll in Russia to 1,723.