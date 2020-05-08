Left Menu
Development News Edition

ADB-funded laboratory set up in Philippines to increase COVID testing capacity

COVID-19 testing at the hospital will begin on 10 May, with technicians completing weeks of training on biosafety and specimen collection and testing.

ADB | Manila | Updated: 08-05-2020 15:11 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 15:11 IST
ADB-funded laboratory set up in Philippines to increase COVID testing capacity
DOH will organize the collection and transportation of COVID-19 samples from health facilities to the laboratory, as well as transmitting test results to the health facilities. Image Credit: ANI

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH), with support from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), has set up a new laboratory in Pampanga province, north of the capital Manila. It will significantly increase the government's testing capacity for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to 10,000 tests a day, up from the country's current daily capacity of around 7,000 tests.

The Pandemic Sub-National Reference Laboratory at the Jose B. Lingad Memorial Regional Hospital in San Fernando City is funded by a $3 million grant from ADB's Asia Pacific Disaster Response Fund, which was approved in March. COVID-19 testing at the hospital will begin on 10 May, with technicians completing weeks of training on biosafety and specimen collection and testing.

"This state-of-the-art facility is part of the government's strategy to increase the number of laboratories across the country and significantly boost its COVID-19 testing capacity to flatten the pandemic curve and save lives," said ADB Vice-President Ahmed M. Saeed. "In addition, ADB is working closely with the Department of Health to prepare a $125 million project to supplement this new laboratory and support the government's response to the pandemic with additional testing kits and medical and personal protection equipment for hospitals nationwide."

The laboratory has adequate staffing and is fully compliant with all regulatory requirements. DOH will organize the collection and transportation of COVID-19 samples from health facilities to the laboratory, as well as transmitting test results to the health facilities.

"Early detection and isolation of new COVID-19 cases are critical to managing potential outbreaks, especially as the government is considering gradually lifting quarantine measures. This makes testing all the more vital, and we are truly pleased with the Asian Development Bank's support as we continue to work on strengthening the capacity of the country's health care system to manage this pandemic," said Health Secretary Francisco Duque III.

Most equipments for the laboratory and COVID-19 testing kits arrived in the Philippines in April, including a 22 April shipment via the Philippine Air Force. The equipment was sourced from the Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI), one of the world's largest genomics companies serving more than 66 countries, which also offered technical support in setting up the laboratory and training of hospital staff.

Philippine pharmaceutical company Unilab Inc. assisted in retrofitting the hospital to meet biosafety standards. The laboratory, which will service health facilities in Central and Northern Luzon, is expected to continue to operate beyond the COVID-19 pandemic and support research on other pathogens, genetic diseases, and cancer. The facility can be used as a training facility for future laboratory technicians.

The laboratory is part of ADB's overall support to the government's comprehensive COVID-19 response programs. In March, ADB approved a $5 million grant to support the delivery of food supplies to at least 140,000 vulnerable households in Metro Manila and nearby provinces. Last month, ADB approved a $1.5 billion loan for budget support to fund the government's wage subsidy and social protection programs. An additional $200 million loan was approved in April to help finance the Philippines' emergency cash transfers to poor households.

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 patient dies in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh

A COVID-19 patient has died due to comorbidity, said Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate DM Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj, here on Friday. We have received information from the Government Institute of Medical Sciences GIMS that a COVID-19 p...

Vitamin D linked to low COVID-19 death rate in European countries: Study

Scientists have found an association between low average levels of vitamin D, and high numbers of COVID-19 cases and mortality rates across 20 European countries, and call for dedicated studies to probe into the relationship. Based on earli...

Adani Gas reports 61 pc rise in Q4 net profit

Adani Gas Ltd on Friday reported a 61 per cent rise in standalone net profit to Rs 122 crore for fourth quarter ended March 31. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 76 crore in the year-ago period.Adani Gas, which retails CNG to automo...

Impressed by the hard work put in by the girls during lockdown: Thomas Dennerby

India U-17 womens team head coach Thomas Dennerby praised the efforts put in by the girls during the lockdown period. Dennerby, who is currently in Yreso Tyreso 25km southeast of Stockholm city in Sweden, conducted an online video meeting w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020