Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tamil Nadu: Doctors perform successful surgery on toddler who swallowed areca nut

The doctors at a government hospital in Coimbatore performed life-saving surgery on a 3-year-old after an areca nut got stuck in the toddler's subglottis region.

ANI | Gobichettipalayam (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 08-05-2020 15:08 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 15:08 IST
Tamil Nadu: Doctors perform successful surgery on toddler who swallowed areca nut
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The doctors at a government hospital in Coimbatore performed life-saving surgery on a 3-year-old after an areca nut got stuck in the toddler's subglottis region. The child, who hails from a village near Gobichettipalayam, was first rushed to a private hospital and was later referred to the Coimbatore Government Hospital.

The doctors at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital then performed successful surgery on Thursday. The toddler is now safe.

Doctor Ali Sulthan, Professor and HOD of the ENT Department said, "If not done immediately, we might have lost the child, as the areca nut would have swelled, and blocked the airway completely. (ANI)

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 patient dies in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh

A COVID-19 patient has died due to comorbidity, said Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate DM Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj, here on Friday. We have received information from the Government Institute of Medical Sciences GIMS that a COVID-19 p...

Vitamin D linked to low COVID-19 death rate in European countries: Study

Scientists have found an association between low average levels of vitamin D, and high numbers of COVID-19 cases and mortality rates across 20 European countries, and call for dedicated studies to probe into the relationship. Based on earli...

Adani Gas reports 61 pc rise in Q4 net profit

Adani Gas Ltd on Friday reported a 61 per cent rise in standalone net profit to Rs 122 crore for fourth quarter ended March 31. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 76 crore in the year-ago period.Adani Gas, which retails CNG to automo...

Impressed by the hard work put in by the girls during lockdown: Thomas Dennerby

India U-17 womens team head coach Thomas Dennerby praised the efforts put in by the girls during the lockdown period. Dennerby, who is currently in Yreso Tyreso 25km southeast of Stockholm city in Sweden, conducted an online video meeting w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020