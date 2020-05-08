COVID-19 patient dies in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh

A COVID-19 patient has died due to comorbidity, said Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate (DM) Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj, here on Friday. "We have received information from the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) that a COVID-19 positive patient has died due to comorbidity. He used to travel to Delhi from here for work. We are tracing his contact history," Yathiraj said.

Responding to question about the safety measures being followed in hospitals, he said: "There are many tertiary care units in the city, many people from nearby districts are coming for treatment. The hospital staff is trained in a manner that they treat anyone coming to the hospital as a COVID-19 patient and have to wear masks, PPEs while attending them." According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 3,071 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh including 1,250 recovered and 62 deaths. (ANI)