Left Menu
Development News Edition

Home Affairs directed to procure PPE for frontline officials

In addition, PPE forms part of the necessary and required tools used in adhering to the Department of Health and World Health Organization (WHO) protocols in fighting COVID-19.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 08-05-2020 16:42 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 16:42 IST
Home Affairs directed to procure PPE for frontline officials
PPE equipment is required to ensure that frontline officials are able to deliver services in a safe environment. Image Credit: ANI

The Department of Home Affairs has been directed to urgently procure personal protective equipment (PPE) for frontline officials.

This follows visits by members of the Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs to various Home Affairs offices across the country.

It was reported that a number of offices, especially in the Limpopo, Western Cape and Mpumalanga provinces were closed, due to the shortage of PPEs and thermometers.

PPE equipment is required to ensure that frontline officials are able to deliver services in a safe environment.

In addition, PPE forms part of the necessary and required tools used in adhering to the Department of Health and World Health Organization (WHO) protocols in fighting COVID-19.

Chairperson of the committee, Advocate Bongani Bongo emphasised the importance of procuring personal protective equipment using National Treasury Instruction No.05 of 2020/21, which sets out emergency procurement procedures in response to the National State of Disaster.

"The major preoccupation of the committee is to ensure that Home Affairs offices are open and that people get identity documents that are required to access the recently announced social assistance interventions by the state," said Bongo on Thursday.

Despite the closure of some of the offices, the committee welcomed a report that the work of issuing death certificates, to enable families to bury their loved, ones were done.

Automated Biometric Information System

The committee has also raised concerns on the capacity challenges experienced by the department in its information and communications technology (ICT) branch.

The committee emphasised that the implementation of the Automated Biometric Information System and e-Visa regime is dependent on the department with a state-of-the-art information services branch.

The committee said the department, together with the State Information Technology Agency must heighten their work towards resolving the connectivity challenges that have impacted on service delivery.

It said that this will have a direct impact on the implementation of innovative information technology interventions.

"The implementation of the e-visa regime will be necessary when the country's tourism sector kick-starts after the lockdown, a move which will be essential as a post-lockdown economic recovery strategy."

"The end of the lockdown period presents an opportunity for the department to implement the e-visa system and contribute positively to the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP)," Bongo said.

Border Management Agency

Regarding the Medium-Term Strategic Framework, the committee welcomed the commitment to the incremental establishment and operationalisation of the Border Management Agency (BMA) intended to secure the borders of the country.

"The committee, since its inception, highlighted the significance of the BMA for coordination of the management of South Africa's ports of entry, and as a tool for the security of borders."

Action on Lindela Repatriation Centre

Meanwhile, the committee has welcomed the swift action by Home Affairs Minister, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, in dealing with the contracted security company at the Lindela Repatriation Centre, where 37 illegal foreigners have escaped.

"The committee welcomes the suspension by the private company of the security guards that are alleged to have left early from work. The committee has committed to visiting Lindela Centre to listen to the concerns alleged to be raised by detainees at the centre," said Bongo.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Two pilots' associations write to civil aviation minister regarding financial support

India Commercial Pilot Association ICPA and Indian Pilots Guild have jointly written a letter to Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri regarding financial support and stated that Air India employees have not been paid wages since February. T...

Trains resume for Indian migrant workers amid protests, deaths

By Anuradha Nagaraj CHENNAI, India, May 8 Thomson Reuters Foundation - An Indian state resumed train services on Friday to take migrant workers home after protests over growing distress of those stranded and reports of deaths among the thou...

NCW seeks action taken report from Haryana police over gang-rape of migrant woman

The National Commission for Women on Friday sought a detailed action taken report from the Haryana police after a migrant woman was allegedly gang-raped by two people in the states Hisar district. According to a media report, a migrant&#16...

CISF Assistant sub-inspector posted in Kolkata dies due to COVID-19

Central Industrial Security Force CISF on Friday confirmed that the medical test reports of a CISF Assistant Sub-inspector posted in Kolkata revealed that he died due to the novel coronavirus. The CISF official was posted at the security un...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020