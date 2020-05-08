Left Menu
Development News Edition

World Thalassemia Day: Way forward for patients amid Covid-19

To mark the world thalassemia day during the testing times of coronavirus pandemic, leaders from healthcare sector and the government of India came together through a webinar to discuss challenges and the way forward for thalassemia patients.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2020 17:02 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 17:02 IST
World Thalassemia Day: Way forward for patients amid Covid-19
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

To mark the world thalassemia day during the testing times of coronavirus pandemic, leaders from healthcare sector and the government of India came together through a webinar to discuss challenges and the way forward for thalassemia patients. During the webinar, the leaders discussed the blood donation, availability of transportation, and transfusion facilities for thalassemics in a webinar held on May 8.

Thalassemia is a blood disease that causes increased destruction (haemolysis) of the red blood cells. There are various severities of the inherited blood disorder from thalassemia major to thalassemia. From the availability of blood in blood banks to the availability of transportation and transfusion facilities, these patients face multiple challenges in the wake of the pandemic.

Dr Prabodh Seth, Joint Secretary, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment during his keynote address highlighted the guidelines that have been issued to support the thalassemics. "Blood donation and transfusion are crucial and essential services, especially for thalassemics. COVID-19 has affected the delivery of this service for thalassemia patients. The government has actively been taking steps to ensure they aren't ignored amidst this pandemic," he said.

Dr Prabodh Seth's address was followed by an in-depth discussion with a panel discussion. "We are taking active measures to ensure that not just facilities are provided but we work towards prevention as well. Counselling and testing are important. Now is the time we should take care of this and learn from the challenges faced during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Vinita Srivastava, National Senior Consultant & Coordinator - Blood Cell, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

"We released guidelines on April 24 as well emphasising upon no discrimination within organisations as well and right to equality with dignity," added T D Dhariyal, Former State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, Govt. of NCT of Delhi. Others that were a part of the discussion are Shobha Tuli, Secretary, Thalassemics India, Dr. Androulla Eleftheriou, Executive Director, Thalassemia International Federation, Cyprus, and Mr. Jaya Bharath Reddy, Head - Molecular & Blood Safety Solutions, Roche Diagnostics India.

During the course of the discussion, the role of parent and parent organisations was discussed alongside the road ahead for making blood safer. It was highlighted that the need of the hour was to build a thalassemia management plan for crisis situations moving forward. "We face a challenge with management of demand and supply regarding blood too. So many times blood is donated but it cannot be stored and it sometimes goes waste because the demand is not managed," said Dr. Sunil Gupta, Director (National Blood Transfusion Council) & Addl DGHS, NACO from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

"These are challenges we are actively working towards overcoming and developing systems to ensuring safety in this process," added Gupta. "There are nearly two lakh people in India who are blood transfusion-dependent patients of thalassemia major. They are facing unprecedented challenges due to the situation arising out of the COVID -19 pandemic," said a spokesperson of Thalessemia Patients Advocacy Group.

This webinar was organised to discuss how such patients can overcome these challenges," the spokesperson added. Aman Gupta, co-founder and managing partner of the webinar's communications partner SPAG also took part in the webinar and said, "This webinar worked towards that by starting a conversation about how thalassemia patients can manage the current crisis."

The webinar was organised by ASSOCHAM in collaboration with Thalassemics India, Thalassemia Patients Advocacy Group, and SPAG, a leading healthcare communications firm. (ANI)

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Chennnai, May 8 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern

Chennnai, May 8 PTI Highlights from the Southern region at 5.15 pm. . MDS10 AP-GAS LEAK-2ND LD CONTAINMENT Over 60 pc of styrene vapour leak from plant polymerised Eds Recasts intro Amaravati All the chemical tanks in LG Polymers ...

Pending Class 10, 12 CBSE exams to be held from July 1 to 15: HRD Ministry

Pending CBSE class 10, 12 board exams, which were postponed due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown, will now be conducted from July 1 to 15, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced on FridayThe students have been impatiently wai...

Two pilots' associations write to civil aviation minister regarding financial support

India Commercial Pilot Association ICPA and Indian Pilots Guild have jointly written a letter to Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri regarding financial support and stated that Air India employees have not been paid wages since February. T...

Trains resume for Indian migrant workers amid protests, deaths

By Anuradha Nagaraj CHENNAI, India, May 8 Thomson Reuters Foundation - An Indian state resumed train services on Friday to take migrant workers home after protests over growing distress of those stranded and reports of deaths among the thou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020