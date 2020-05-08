Three more coronavirus cases in Assam, total count 56
Three more persons have tested positive for coronavirus in Assam taking the state count to 56.ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 08-05-2020 17:38 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 17:38 IST
Three more persons have tested positive for coronavirus in Assam taking the state count to 56. "Three more persons, who travelled in the bus from Rajasthan in which the Cachar district COVID-19 positive person travelled, have tested positive," Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a tweet. .
On Thursday a person, who had returned in a bus from Ajmer, was found to be COVID-19 positive. Earlier four persons who had travelled in the same bus were found to have contracted the virus. According to state health department, out of the 56 COVID-19 patients in Assam, 21 are active cases.
Thirty-four persons have been discharged after recovering from the infection and one person has succumbed to illness. (ANI)
