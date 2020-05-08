Left Menu
COVID-19: One more death, 22 new cases in Haryana

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-05-2020 20:49 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 20:49 IST
Haryana on Friday reported one more coronavirus-related death and 22 fresh infections, nine of them from Gurgaon, pushing the number of cases to 647 in the state, officials said. The death of the 28-year-old man, stated to be a tuberculosis patient, was second from Panipat district and eight coronavirus-related fatality in Haryana, the officials said.

A 25-year-old coronavirus positive man from the district died on Wednesday, they said. Among the fresh COVID-19 cases, Gurgaon reported nine, Faridabad four, Sonipat two, Jhajjar one, Panipat one, Jind three and Fatehabad two cases, according to the state health department's medical bulletin.

Gurgaon now has 126 cumulative cases, 75 of which are active, the bulletin said. Total COVID-19 active cases in Haryana stand at 360 and 279 people have so far been discharged from hospitals after recovery from the infection.

Haryana has now tested nearly 50,000 samples, out of which 43,974 have been found negative while reports of over 5,000 are still awaited. Among the total 647 coronavirus cases in the state are 24 foreign nationals, 14 of whom were Italian tourists and later 13 of them were discharged while one elderly woman in the group had passed away last month even though she had recovered from the infection.

The other 10 foreign nationals found positive are from Sri Lanka, Nepal, Thailand, South Africa and Indonesia while 64 are from other states, according to the the bulletin. PTI SUN VSD CK.

