Telangna reports 10 new COVID-19 positive cases, tally 1032

Telangana reported 10 new COVID-19 positive cases, taking the total number of cases to 1032 in the State, said Eatela Rajendra, Telangana Health Minister on Friday. Speaking to ANI, Eatela Rajendra said, "Since yesterday evening 10 new COVID19 positive cases reported in the state taking the total positive cases to 1032. Today 32 COVID-19 patients have got completely cured and being discharged from the hospitals."

The active cases tally in the state are 376, while no deaths were reported in the state today, the Health Minister added. He said that 18 districts are in Orange zone out of which 14 districts didn't report a single COVID-19 positive case since last 20 days.

"So we recommended central government as per guidelines to convert these 14 district into green zones. In Telangana six districts are in red zone out of which three districts are not getting new COVID-19 cases, so we have requested the centre to convert those three districts into orange zone from red zone," he added. In another development, a 75 year old person who was COVID-19 positive and was in critical stage has got completely cured and discharged from the hospital.

"On the other hand a dialysis patients has also got cured and discharged. A Pregnant women who was COVID19 positive has delivered a healthy baby in state run hospital and her condition is stable, we are going to test the baby tomorrow for COVID19," said Rajendra. He said, ICMR has clearly given guidelines to test the persons who came in contact with COVID-19 positive patients and for keeping asymptotic persons under observation for 14 days. (ANI)