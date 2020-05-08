UK's COVID-19 death toll rises 626 to 31,241 -minister

UK's COVID-19 death toll rises 626 to 31,241 -ministerReuters | London | Updated: 08-05-2020 21:39 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 21:39 IST
Britain's COVID-19 death toll has risen by 626 to 31,241, according to figures announced on Friday by Environment Secretary George Eustice.
The figures, collated by government agency Public Health England and equivalents in Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland, comprise deaths in all settings following positive coronavirus tests and cover the period up to 1600 GMT on Thursday.
