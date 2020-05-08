Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bhopal: 396 people recover from COVID-19 with early oxygen therapy

A total of 396 people have recovered from coronavirus infection through early oxygen therapy at Chirayu Hospital here.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 08-05-2020 22:27 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 22:27 IST
Bhopal: 396 people recover from COVID-19 with early oxygen therapy
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 396 people have recovered from coronavirus infection through early oxygen therapy at Chirayu Hospital here. 18 persons were discharged from Chirayu Hospital and two were discharged from AIIMS Bhopal today.

Chirayu Hospital Director Ajay Goenka said: "All the discharged people are advised to stay in home quarantine. After the 14-day home quarantine period, all the people should donate their plasma. Early oxygen therapy is successful in treating corona infection. So far, a total of 396 people have gone from here to their homes in full health." Dr. Sarman, Director of AIIMS Bhopal said that today two persons, Pushpa Yadav and Vikas Yadav, are going home after getting free from corona infection. Soon two members of the same family will also be discharged.

The 18 people who were discharged from Chirayu Hospital today were - Zayed Khan, Shahbaz Khan, Wasim Khan, Lukman Ansari, Islamuddin, Mohammad Parvez, Danish Mansuri, Saurabh Sen, Sarita Bai Mangare, Manish Dehria, Prahlad Prajapati, Abdul Tahir Mirza, Juhirul Islam Farooq, Abdul Rahman, Satyaprakash, Bhumika Rahmani, Mohammad Zeeshan and Mohammad Akram. (ANI)

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan rejects India's move to broadcast weather reports on PoK

Pakistan on Friday rejected Indias move to begin broadcasting weather reports on Mirpur, Muzaffarabad and Gilgit in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir PoK, terming it as a legally void action to change the status of the region. State-owned broadcast...

5 hospitals approved to join WHO's Solidarity Trial to find treatment for COVID-19

Five hospitals, two from Ahmedabad and one each from Chennai, Jodhpur, and Bhopal, have so far been approved to conduct randomized controlled clinical trials under WHOs Solidarity Trial to find an effective treatment for COVID-19. The hospi...

U.S., China trade officials press ahead with 'Phase 1' deal as Trump mulls termination

Top U.S. and Chinese trade representatives played down deep differences over the economic wreckage of the coronavirus pandemic and said they would press ahead with implementing their Phase 1 trade deal after an overnight phone call. U.S. Pr...

Pence's aide tests positive with coronavirus

An aide to US Vice President Mike Pence tested positive with coronavirus on Friday, according to a senior administration official. This is the third known case of a White House staffer testing positive with coronavirus. A day earlier a mili...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020