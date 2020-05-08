Left Menu
UP reports 155 new COVID-19 cases, tally 3,214

With 155 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in the last 24 hours in Uttar Pradesh, the total number of coronavirus positive cases stands at 3,214, said the state Health Department on Friday.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 08-05-2020 22:54 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 22:54 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

With 155 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in the last 24 hours in Uttar Pradesh, the total number of coronavirus positive cases stands at 3,214, said the state Health Department on Friday. "155 new patients of #COVID19 have been reported in Uttar Pradesh, taking the total number of cases to 3214," said the state health department in a bulletin.

The bulletin added: "137 patients have been declared recovered and discharged today, taking the total number of recovered and discharged to 1,387." As of now, 1,761 patients are currently active and the number of deaths due to the deadly virus stands at 66.

A total of 56,342 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported across India so far. 16,540 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday. There are 37,916 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. 1,886 people have lost their lives due to the virus infection in the country so far. (ANI)

