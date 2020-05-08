Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-European Leagues president warns against 'opportunist' changes to football

Reuters | Updated: 08-05-2020 23:04 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 23:04 IST
Soccer-European Leagues president warns against 'opportunist' changes to football

The coronavirus stoppage should not used as an excuse to end European football's Financial Fair Play rules or make "opportunist" changes to the international calendar, the head of the European Leagues umbrella organisation said on Friday.

As football begins to reawaken after the stoppage, which began in mid-March, European Leagues president Lars-Christer Olsson, whose members include 27 top-flight leagues, told Reuters he believed most clubs would survive. The Bundesliga is due to re-start on May 16 while leagues in Hungary, Croatia, Poland, Portugal and Serbia have also set dates for a resumption.

Olsson said he was "sincerely worried" about the Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules, which bar clubs from spending more than the revenue they generate and were introduced to stop rich owners from pumping money into their clubs. Some clubs had asked for them to be dropped during recent discussions, Olsson said.

"What is important is that the coronavirus doesn't mean we abolish Financial Fair Play and club licensing rules because that will undermine the achievements so far," he said in a phone interview from Sweden. He said that ending FFP would be "the opportunity for the richest clubs to widen the gap. This would take us back to the time where the clubs had debts which continued to build ... and that would be detrimental."

Olsson said that, while FFP was introduced for European competition, some national leagues had subsequently adopted their own versions of it. "There should be more licensing, not less," he said.

He was also unimpressed by FIFA president Gianni Infantino's suggestion that this could be the time to reform the calendar and by vice-president Victor Montagliani's proposal that Europe could switch to a calendar-year season. "It is opportunistic because it's trying to change things by using the crisis as the reason and moving things in the direction of their own ideas, rather than having a proper decision-making process," said Olsson.

"They are also taking the opportunity to create room for new FIFA competitions like the Club World Cup so we have to be cautious." Despite the long stoppage, Olsson said he was optimistic that clubs would avoid the worst.

"Generally speaking the governments have accepted their responsibilities... for the future life of football clubs," he said. "There is a good chance that almost all clubs will survive especially if we start (playing) now... commercial partners have taken their responsibility towards the clubs in a very good way so far."

Olsson said he was happy that football was starting again and that there had been an "exchange of best practices" between the leagues. "We have been working for the last month or so, trying to convince all leagues that they should work on establishing protocols for conditions on restarting the season," he said.

"The main condition is that starting football should not increase the general health risk. There are some risks involved but this is a cautious and sensible way of playing matches." He added: "Psychologically, it's very important because football is important for a lot of people and it is a good sign for society in general that football can resume and be played in a secure way." (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Toby Davis)

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. CDC reopening guidelines are under review -White House

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Preventions recommended guidelines on when and how localities should reopen activity are being edited, White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany told reporters on Friday.An administration official on ...

Pakistan rejects India's move to broadcast weather reports on PoK

Pakistan on Friday rejected Indias move to begin broadcasting weather reports on Mirpur, Muzaffarabad and Gilgit in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir PoK, terming it as a legally void action to change the status of the region. State-owned broadcast...

5 hospitals approved to join WHO's Solidarity Trial to find treatment for COVID-19

Five hospitals, two from Ahmedabad and one each from Chennai, Jodhpur, and Bhopal, have so far been approved to conduct randomized controlled clinical trials under WHOs Solidarity Trial to find an effective treatment for COVID-19. The hospi...

U.S., China trade officials press ahead with 'Phase 1' deal as Trump mulls termination

Top U.S. and Chinese trade representatives played down deep differences over the economic wreckage of the coronavirus pandemic and said they would press ahead with implementing their Phase 1 trade deal after an overnight phone call. U.S. Pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020