Left Menu
Development News Edition

WHO official pushes back on virus myths

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 08-05-2020 23:54 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 23:52 IST
WHO official pushes back on virus myths
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The World Health Organization's emergencies chief is pushing back against misinformation that heating or cooling the body can help fight the coronavirus. Dr. Michael Ryan said Friday he'd heard "various stories" suggesting it might be important "to be very hot or be very cold" to fight COVID-19. "This has no impact on the virus," he said. Ryan's comments were the latest attempt to dispel urban legend and other speculation about how to defend against, counteract or seek miracle home remedy-style cures for the pandemic disease. Ryan noted that viruses and infectious diseases often cause the body to have fevers. "Having a temperature in itself is not necessarily a bad thing," he said. "But also that temperature has to be carefully monitored, especially in children." "But the idea that temperature itself is affecting the way the virus will behave in the body is not true."

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

COVID-19: African Diaspora joins forces with UN cultural agency to counter misleading information

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

IMF's Georgieva downbeat on global economic forecast, warns against protectionism

The head of the International Monetary Fund on Friday signaled a possible downward revision of global economic forecasts, and warned the United States and China against rekindling a trade war that could weaken a recovery from the coronaviru...

NiP, Liquid, VP.Prodigy advance in Pushka League playoffs

Ninjas in Pyjamas, VP.Prodigy and Team Liquid swept their playoff openers Friday to reach the Pushka League semifinals. NiP defeated Commonwealth of Independent States group winner HellRaisers in 30 minutes and 52 minutes and will face VP.P...

Venezuela orders arrest of 3 in US for role in failed plot

Venezuelas chief prosecutor ordered the arrest Friday of a former Green Beret and two opposition figures living in the United States for their purported role in a botched operation aimed at removing Nicols Maduro from power. Tarek William S...

Harpy Eagle hatches in Brazil refuge, bringing hope for species

A fluffy Harpy Eagle recently born at Brazils Bela Vista Biological Refuge is keeping the centers caretakers busy as they seek to preserve this near-threatened species. The white eagle, hatched on April 26, weighs just 158 grams 5.6 oz but ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020