Left Menu
Development News Edition

IMF's Georgieva downbeat on global economic forecast, warns against protectionism

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-05-2020 01:08 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 00:46 IST
IMF's Georgieva downbeat on global economic forecast, warns against protectionism
IMF Image Credit: ANI

The head of the International Monetary Fund on Friday signaled a possible downward revision of global economic forecasts, and warned the United States and China against rekindling a trade war that could weaken a recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told an online event hosted by the European University Institute that recent economic data for many countries was coming in below the Fund's already pessimistic forecast for a 3% contraction in 2020.

"With no immediate medical solutions, more adverse scenarios might unfortunately materialize for some economies," Georgieva said, adding, "It is the unknown about the behavior of this virus that is clouding the horizon for projections." The global lender in April projected the global economy would shrink by 3.0%, marking the steepest downturn since the Great Depression of the 1930s, with a partial rebound to follow in 2021, but warned that outcomes could be far worse, depending on the course of the pandemic.

The U.S. economy - the largest in the world - has been particularly hard hit by widespread shutdowns aimed at containing the spread of the virus. U.S. government data on Friday showed the steepest monthly loss of U.S. jobs since the Great Depression, with the unemployment rates surging to 14.7% last month. The White House said joblessness could hit 20% in May.

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to punish China for its handling of the virus by imposing new tariffs or other measures, and on Friday suggested he could end a "Phase 1" U.S.-China trade deal. Top U.S. and Chinese trade officials on Friday said they would press ahead with implementing the initial trade deal, but some observers say China's promised purchases of U.S. goods are running far behind the pace needed to meet the first-year goal of a $77 billion increase.

On Friday, Georgieva warned that a retreat into protectionism could weaken the prospects for global recovery at a critical juncture. Asked how concerned she was that rising U.S.-China tensions could jeopardize the global economy, Georgieva said, "It is hugely important for us to resist what may be a natural tendency to retreat behind our borders."

Reigniting world trade was critical to ensuring a global economic recovery, she said, adding, "Otherwise, costs go up, incomes go down, and we will be in a less secure world." Georgieva said the Fund had already provided emergency funding to 50 of the 103 countries that had requested aid. Poor countries remained at high risk given a sharp drop in remittances and falling commodity prices, even if mortality rates from the virus were lower than in some richer countries.

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

COVID-19: African Diaspora joins forces with UN cultural agency to counter misleading information

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

White House's Birx to take key role in coronavirus drug distribution

U.S. coronavirus task force response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx will have a leading role in how the first drug to demonstrate a benefit in treating COVID-19 patients will be distributed to hospitals, the White House said on Friday. Birx, ...

EU should beef up fake news pledge involving Google, Facebook, Twitter -study

The European Union should strengthen a voluntary pledge, to which Facebook Inc, Alphabet Incs Google and Twitter Inc signed up to combat fake news, with sanctions to make it a more effective tool, a study done for the European Commission sa...

California voters to get mail-in ballots for 2020 election -governor

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday said he had signed an executive order for all California registered voters to receive a mail-in ballot for the November election. Newsom, in his daily coronavirus briefing, said the mail-in ballots...

Reported coronavirus cases in Egypt jump by nearly 500

Egypt reported 495 cases of the new coronavirus on Friday, its highest daily increase to date, as the number of deaths from COVID-19 confirmed by the health ministry rose above 500. The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed by the min...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020