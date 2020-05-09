Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pune confirms 111 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths on Friday

A total of 111 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Pune on Friday, according to an official statement by the Pune Health Department.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-05-2020 02:54 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 02:54 IST
Pune confirms 111 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths on Friday
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 111 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Pune on Friday, according to an official statement by the Pune Health Department. "As many as 9 deaths and 111 new positive cases reported in Pune district in the last 24 hours," read the statement.

Till now, 2,572 people have confirmed of coronavirus in Pune, of which 827 people have been discharged and 143 people have succumbed to the disease. A total of 56,342 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India so far. 16,540 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

There are 37,916 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. 1,886 people have lost their lives due to the infection in the country so far. (ANI)

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

World Thalassemia Day: Way forward for patients amid Covid-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Yemen's Houthis report new case of coronavirus in Sanaa

A new case of coronavirus has been discovered in Yemens Sanaa, which was transmitted from Aden, Houthis health ministry said in a statement early on Saturday.This brings the total cases of coronavirus in areas under Houthis control to two, ...

California first state to promise mail-in ballots to all 2020 voters

California on Friday became the first state to commit to sending mail-in ballots to all registered voters for the November election as a result of the coronavirus pandemic to safeguard voter access and public safety. Governor Gavin Newsom s...

Turkey and Italy say shells hit near their Libyan embassies

Shells landed near the Turkish and Italian embassies in central Tripoli late on Thursday, an apparent expansion of bombardment by eastern Libyan forces of a central district of the Libyan capital that drew European Union condemnation.The ea...

Saints release Pro Bowl G Warford

The New Orleans Saints announced Friday that they released three-time Pro Bowl right guard Larry Warford. The move comes after the club drafted Cesar Ruiz in the first round of the NFL draft last month. Primarily a center at Michigan, Ruiz ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020