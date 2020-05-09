Argentina extends quarantine for capital Buenos Aires, relaxes elsewhere - President

Argentina extends quarantine for capital Buenos Aires, relaxes elsewhere - PresidentReuters | Buenos Aires | Updated: 09-05-2020 06:01 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 06:01 IST
Argentina will extend a quarantine covering its capital Buenos Aires but relax restrictions in the rest of the country aimed at preventing the spread of the new coronavirus, President Alberto Fernandez said on Friday.
The national quarantine South America's second largest economy began on March 20 and will be extended in the capital until May 24.
Until Friday, the country had registered 5,611 confirmed cases of the virus and 293 deaths.
- READ MORE ON:
- Argentina
- Buenos Aires
- Alberto Fernandez
- South America
ALSO READ
Transgender players kick down doors in Argentina football
Argentina blocks commercial flight sales until September as part of coronavirus response
FEATURE-Drought-hit Argentina faces water worries amid coronavirus pandemic
Argentina imposes toughest travel ban in the Americas, sparking outcry
Argentina blocks commercial flight sales until September in coronavirus response