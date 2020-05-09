Left Menu
Argentina extends quarantine for capital Buenos Aires, relaxes elsewhere - President

Reuters | Buenos Aires | Updated: 09-05-2020 06:01 IST
Argentina will extend a quarantine covering its capital Buenos Aires but relax restrictions in the rest of the country aimed at preventing the spread of the new coronavirus, President Alberto Fernandez said on Friday.

The national quarantine South America's second largest economy began on March 20 and will be extended in the capital until May 24.

Until Friday, the country had registered 5,611 confirmed cases of the virus and 293 deaths.

