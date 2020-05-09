394 new coronavirus cases in Gujarat, 23 deaths

The number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 7,797 on Saturday with 394 new cases, 280 of them in Ahmedabad, while death toll rose by 23 to 472, a senior health official said. The number of deaths was the lowest in the last seven days, Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi said.

Ahmedabad recorded 280 new cases, Surat 30, Vadodara 28 and Gandhinagar 22 cases. Of the 23 deaths due to the pandemic on Saturday, 20 were reported from Ahmedabad alone and one each from Banaskantha, Jamangar and Panchmahal.

219 patients were discharged from hospitals across the state taking the total number of those who have been discharged to 2,091, Ravi said. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has notified new guidelines for discharge of patients, under which asymptomatic patients, if they do not have any health problem after 10 days, can be discharged without tests.

Of the active coronavirus cases in the state, 24 are critical and on ventilator support while 5,210 are stable, Ravi said. After Ahmedabad, the second worst-affected city due to COVID-19 in Gujarat is Surat where the count of patients has reached 854 and death toll is 38.

Vadodara has 493 cases and death toll of 31. Other districts where high number of cases have been recorded are Gandhinagar (119), Bhavnagar (94), Banaskantha and Anand 77 each and Rajkot 66.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are, thus, as follows: Positive cases 7,797, new cases 394, deaths 472, discharged 2,091, active cases 5,234 and people tested so far 1,09,650.