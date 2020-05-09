Left Menu
Haryana reports one more death as infection count rises to 675

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-05-2020 22:18 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 22:18 IST
Haryana reported one more coronavirus death on Saturday as the number of people testing positive for the infection rose to 675 with 28 fresh cases. The state so far has reported nine coronavirus deaths. Panipat district reported its third death when a 23-year-old woman, a tuberculosis patient, died at a medical college in Sonipat on Friday night, officials said.

According to a government bulletin, of the 28 fresh cases, 16 were detected in the worst-hit Gurgaon, which has so far recorded 142 cases. Three cases surfaced in Rewari, which till now was a green zone with no infection cases. With this, now all 22 districts of Haryana have reported infection cases. Sonipat reported three cases, while two each were detected in Panchkula and Mahendragarh. Sirsa and Panipat reported one case each.

Jhajjar, another most-affected district, reported no fresh case on Saturday. Till April 24, the district had not infection case. Later, 73 cases surfaced in the district with its Bahadurgarh town turning into a hotspot. Many vegetable traders in Bahadurgarh tested positive for the infection. They used to frequently visit Delhi's Azadpur Mandi, officials said. Fifty-five of the 73 cases were linked to the vegetable market. The authorities had started identifying those who bought vegetable and fruits from them.

The bulletin said now, there are 376 active cases in the state. Haryana has tested 53,282 samples so far, of which 48,468 have been found negative while reports of 4,139 are awaited.

The state’s coronavirus tally includes 24 foreigners, 14 of which were Italian tourists. While 13 of them were discharged after treatment, an elderly woman in the group passed away recently even after recovering from in the infection.

The other 10 foreigners are from Sri Lanka, Nepal, Thailand, South Africa and Indonesia, the bulletin said..

