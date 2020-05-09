Left Menu
Development News Edition

AIIMS experts visit Ahmedabad, say timely treatment is key

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 09-05-2020 23:11 IST | Created: 09-05-2020 23:09 IST
AIIMS experts visit Ahmedabad, say timely treatment is key
Dr Guleria who is a noted pulmonologist and Dr Manish Soneja of AIIMS Department of Medicine visited the Civil Hospital here and held discussions with its staff amid rapidly rising number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the city. Image Credit: ANI

Coronavirus needs to be destigmatised so that people get treatment in time which will help reduce the mortality rate, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Dr Randeep Guleria said here on Saturday. Dr Guleria who is a noted pulmonologist and Dr Manish Soneja of AIIMS Department of Medicine visited the Civil Hospital here and held discussions with its staff amid a rapidly rising number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the city.

Ahmedabad city's COVID-19 mortality rate is 6.5 per cent, almost double that of the country at 3.3 per cent. The two interacted with resident doctors of the hospital seeking their inputs about the treatment of COVID-19 patients and provided expert guidance, officials said.

Gujarat Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi was also present. The visitors from the AIIMS, flown in by a special IAF aircraft on Friday, later met Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel at the CM's residence in Gandhinagar.

Speaking to the media, Dr Guleria said the stigma attached to coronavirus was contributing to the high mortality rate as people delay getting examined for fear of being quarantined and stigmatised as infection carrier. It was, therefore, important to destigmatise coronavirus so that people get treated in time, he said.

It was also important to protect the elderly and those with comorbid conditions (having other chronic health issues) from getting infected, and such persons should approach hospitals at the earliest to avoid health complications, he said. "Because of the fear of getting a bad name or getting quarantined, some patients are scared of visiting the hospital or getting tested. When they are positive and come late, it raises chances of mortality," Dr Guleria said.

"Several times, the lives of patients with mild symptoms getting low oxygen supply in the blood can be saved if they get proper oxygen supply following timely treatment. Low oxygen affects their heart and lungs, and this increases their chances of death. "If they have symptoms which can be that of coronavirus, they should get tested, isolated, to save their life with early diagnosis and treatment, and also save their near and dear ones from getting affected," he said.

Dr Guleria also praised the facilities created by the government for the treatment of coronavirus cases. It was important to fight the disease at the community level rather than at the hospital level, he said.

"Healthcare workers, residents, nursing staff, have to together fight the pandemic....Community participation is vital. People have to come forward to reduce mortality and spread of transmission," he said. The two AIIMS doctors were flown here at the request of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, state officials said.

Gujarat has so far reported 7,797 coronavirus cases and 472 deaths. 5,540 cases and 363 deaths have been reported in Ahmedabad alone...

TRENDING

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

Twitter photos not loading? Users report issues in opening pictures

CSIR sanctions project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19

Fact check: Did Google Maps 'remove' LOC and LAC from Jammu and Kashmir's map?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Videos

Latest News

Three migrant workers on way to UP die on Maha-MP border

Three migrant workers who were on their way to Utttar Pradesh from Maharashtra, mostly walking, died in Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, officials said. The trio were among thousands of migrant workers who have set out on foo...

'Vande Bharat' adds 2 new cases to Kerala's 'flattened COVID-19 curve'; Vijayan says 'warning' sign for all states

Kerala detected two more positive COVID-19 cases on Saturday -- both airlifted by the Centre from abroad under its Vande Bharat mission to bring back stranded Indians and expatriates in other countries -- hours after the state declared it ...

Team Spirit seize semifinal berth in Road to Rio - CIS

Team Spirit swept Winstrike Team on Saturday to finish undefeated in Group A play in the ESL One Road to Rio - Commonwealth of Independent States event. Team Spirit 5-0, who received a bye and advanced to the semifinals of the playoffs, dis...

Venezuela says troops seize abandoned Colombian combat boats, weapons

Venezuelas military said it seized three abandoned Colombian light combat vessels that soldiers found on Saturday while patrolling the Orinoco river, several days after the government accused its neighbour of aiding a failed invasion. In a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020