Soccer-Blow for Bundesliga plans as Dynamo Dresden squad put in quarantine

Soccer-Blow for Bundesliga plans as Dynamo Dresden squad put in quarantineReuters | Updated: 10-05-2020 01:27 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 01:20 IST
Germany's plans to restart competitive soccer on May 16 have suffered an early setback after the entire team of second-tier Dynamo Dresden were placed in a two-week quarantine following two positive coronavirus tests. The Bundesliga 2 club announced on their website that tests taken on Friday had revealed two new positive cases and local health authorities had ordered the team into quarantine.
"After an intensive analysis of the situation, the health authority in Dresden... decided on Saturday that the entire second-division squad, including the coaching and support team, must now go into a 14-day quarantine at home," the club said. "Due to the quarantine measures, (the club) will not be able to travel to Lower Saxony for the away game on matchday 26 as planned," they added.
Dresden was scheduled to play Hannover 96 next Sunday in their first game back following the stoppage that was caused by the coronavirus outbreak.
