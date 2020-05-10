Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Blow for Bundesliga plans as Dynamo Dresden squad put in quarantine

Reuters | Updated: 10-05-2020 04:18 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 04:18 IST
Soccer-Blow for Bundesliga plans as Dynamo Dresden squad put in quarantine

Germany's plans to restart competitive soccer on May 16 suffered an early setback after the entire team of second tier Dynamo Dresden were placed in a two-week quarantine following two positive coronavirus tests.

The Bundesliga 2 club announced on their website that tests taken on Friday had revealed two new positive cases and local health authorities had ordered the team into quarantine. "After an intensive analysis of the situation, the health authority in Dresden... decided on Saturday that the entire second division squad, including the coaching and support team, must now go into a 14-day quarantine at home," the club said.

"Due to the quarantine measures, (the club) will not be able to travel to Lower Saxony for the away game on matchday 26 as planned," the club added. Dresden were scheduled to play Hanover 96 next Sunday in their first game back following the stoppage that was caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

"In the past few weeks, we have made enormous efforts in terms of personnel and logistics in order to strictly implement all the prescribed medical and hygienic measures," said Dynamo sports manager Ralf Minge. "We are in contact with the responsible health authority and the DFL (German Football League) to coordinate all further steps. The fact is that we can neither train nor participate in the game in the next 14 days."

The Bundesliga announced this week that it would restart on May 16 after being given the green light by the government. The league has drawn up a detailed set of regulations and guidelines for training and matches in order to reduce to the mininum possible the risk of transmitting the virus, including stringent testing.

However, the question of how to respond to positive tests is out of the hands of the league as German law states any response to cases is a matter for the local health authority. DFL chief executive Christian Seifert told broadcaster ZDF that the aim was still to end the season.

"We said from the beginning that this is something we have to be prepared for," he said. "If a 14-day quarantine is now scheduled, then we have to deal with it next week in the spirit of the game plan." "At the moment, however, this does not upset our timetable. The DFL has been working on this concept for a long time and we have always stressed that it is the local health authorities that decide on each individual case, on each team."

"For the 2nd division, where 81 matches are still to be played, two of Dynamo Dresden's matches cannot be played at the moment. But we are not changing our goal to finish the season." The league has been on hold since mid-March because of the coronavirus outbreak which has brought football to a standstill around the world and Germany’s progress is being closely watched by other leagues.

On Monday, the DFL said it had registered 10 positive cases in a blanket test of 1,724 players and staff at its 36 first and second division clubs.

TRENDING

Fact check: Did Google Maps 'remove' LOC and LAC from Jammu and Kashmir's map?

Vande Bharat Mission: Haryana medical students in Russian university appeal CM and PM for evacuation

Coronavirus: Young women on 'mission fogging' in J-K's Udhampur

Science News Roundup: Copper takes aim at COVID-19 with virus-killer coatings; Australia backs BP's study to produce hydrogen from wind, solar and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. CDC, FDA chiefs in self-quarantine following COVID-19 exposure -statement, report

Two cabinet-level U.S. officials were in self-quarantine on Saturday after coming into contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesman and a media report. Director of the Centers for Disease Control and P...

US approves antigen test to diagnose COVID-19

Washington US, May 10 ANI The US Food and Drug Administration FDA has authorized the use of antigen test for the first time to detect and treat COVID-19 infection. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued the first emergency use aut...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. ATP tour chief not ruling out 2020 returnDespite the growing possibility of a total wipeout of professional tennis this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, ATP Tour chief Andrea Gauden...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Portugal to take up to 60 unaccompanied migrant children from Greek campsPortugal is to take up to 60 unaccompanied children from Greek refugee camps, according to Socialist Party lawmake...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020