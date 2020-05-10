Assam registers 3 more COVID-19 positive cases

Three people have got infected with coronavirus in Assam, said Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. "The three people, including an ambulance driver from Mumbai who drove the two, tested COVID-19 positive in Jorhat. While the driver has been sent back to Mumbai, two patients have been admitted at Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) since their arrival in Jorhat," said Sarma.

He further said that the state's count of coronavirus patients is 62, of which 27 are active and 34 people have recovered and been discharged. As per the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases stands at 59,662, of which 39,834 are active cases, 17,847 cured/discharged/migrated and 1,981 deaths. (ANI)