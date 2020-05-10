Indore confirms 78 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

As many as 78 more people test coronavirus positive on Saturday, said Dr Praveen Jadia, Chief Medical Health Officer. "With 78 new COVID-19 cases, the total number of cases in Indore has mounted to 1,858," said Dr Jadia.

He further said that two people succumbed to the disease on Saturday, taking the total death toll to 89. A total of 891 people who were suffering from coronavirus infection have been discharged till now, of which 160 people were sent home on Saturday.

Out of 160, 80 patients were from Arvindo Hospital, 8 from Roberts Nursing Home, 21 from Kovid Care Center in Chandralila and 52 from President Park have returned to their homes. Among those who got discharged, Bhagwati Sharan Sharma, 62-year-old Assistant Sub Inspector of Indore Police, was given a red-carpet welcome by the Indore Police upon his discharge. He was discharged from Choithram Hospital.

Speaking about his journey, he said, "I am proud of being one of the people who got recovered. I wish to tell those who are still battling the disease that continues your fight and you will definitely win. I am extremely happy that a senior police official like DIG gave me such a welcome. I have never got such reception in my entire life and career." Meanwhile, another patient who was discharged was an 81-year-old Gendalal Nagar from Aurobindo Hospital.

Abdul Aziz, another COVID-19 survivor, said, "The state government and district administration have made very good arrangements for treatment at Arvindo Hospital, I am thankful to all of them." Similar views were shared by another patient Rajendra Shinde of Tilak Nagar.

As per the latest update by the Madhya Pradesh government, with 116 new cases of coronavirus being reported, the total number of cases has reached 3,457. "Out of the total cases, 1,480 patients have recovered while 211 others succumbed to the infection. There are 625 containment areas in the state," read an official document. (ANI)