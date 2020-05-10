381 more COVID-19 cases in Delhi, total reaches 6,923

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Delhi government on Sunday said that 381 more COVID-19 cases have been reported in the national capital till midnight, taking the count to 6,923. According to the health bulletin issued by the DGHS, out of these 2,069 patients have been cured and recovered, while 73 deaths have occurred due to the disease.

The total count of active cases in Delhi currently stands at 4,781. The data released by DGHS includes the data from 12 midnight May 8 to the same time on May 9.

Delhi, after Maharashtra and Gujarat, is the third-worst affected region by COVID-19 in India. (ANI)