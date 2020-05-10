Left Menu
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to resume OPD services Monday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2020 17:59 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 17:59 IST
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to resume OPD services Monday

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the national capital will resume its OPD services in a graded manner from Monday. The services will be available from 10 am to 4 pm and each doctor will see a maximum of four patients in an hour, hospital authorities said

"“The main Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, which is a Non-Covid facility, will resume OPD services in a graded manner from Monday," a statement said. The hospital has created proper infrastructure facilities to minimize the spread of COVID-19, keeping in mind that nearly 70 per cent of coronavirus cases are asymptomatic. Patients are advised to show their "risk status" on Arogya Setu app and appointment details on their mobiles on demand, it said.

