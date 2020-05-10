Left Menu
Canada's total coronavirus deaths edge up by just 2.2% in a day - official data

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 10-05-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 21:49 IST
Canada's total coronavirus deaths edge up by just 2.2% in a day - official data

The total number of people killed by the coronavirus in Canada rose by just 2.2% to 4,728 on Sunday, one of the lowest daily increases since the pandemic started, official public health data agency showed.

The figure for those diagnosed with the coronavirus rose to 67,996, according to a statement posted on the agency's website. On Saturday there were 4,628 deaths and 66,780 positive diagnoses.

