5 test positive, COVID-19 cases in Latur's Udgir now 27

5 test positive, COVID-19 cases in Latur's Udgir now 27PTI | Latur | Updated: 10-05-2020 22:04 IST | Created: 10-05-2020 22:04 IST
The number of COVID-19 cases inUdgir in Latur reached 27 on Sunday after five more peoplewere detected with the coronavirus infection, health officialssaid
Of the 33 samples that were sent for testing, 28reports returned negative and five positive, said VilasraoDeshmukh Government Medical Science Institute dean Dr GirishThakur
The 28 negative reports include that of three doctors,he added.
