5 test positive, COVID-19 cases in Latur's Udgir now 27

The number of COVID-19 cases inUdgir in Latur reached 27 on Sunday after five more peoplewere detected with the coronavirus infection, health officialssaid

Of the 33 samples that were sent for testing, 28reports returned negative and five positive, said VilasraoDeshmukh Government Medical Science Institute dean Dr GirishThakur

The 28 negative reports include that of three doctors,he added.