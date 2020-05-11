Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Zealand to reopen malls, cafes from Thursday as virus curbs eased

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 11-05-2020 10:58 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 10:38 IST
New Zealand to reopen malls, cafes from Thursday as virus curbs eased
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (File photo) Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

New Zealand businesses including malls, cinemas, cafes, and gyms will be allowed to reopen from Thursday as tight restrictions put in place to stop the spread of the coronavirus were further eased on Monday.

The Pacific nation was locked down for more than a month under "level 4" restrictions that were eased by a notch late last month. It has continued to enforce strict social measures on many of its citizens and businesses, helping prevent widespread community spread of the virus. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the move to "level 2" restrictions will mean retail, restaurants, and other public spaces including playgrounds can reopen from Thursday.

"I am announcing that Cabinet agrees we are ready to move into level 2, to open up the economy, but to do it as safely as possible," Ardern told a news conference. Businesses will be required to have physical distancing and strict hygiene measures in place.

Schools can open from next Monday while bars can only reopen from May 21, Ardern said. Gatherings would be limited to 10 people. "The upshot is that in 10 days' time we will have reopened most businesses in New Zealand, and sooner than many other countries around the world," Ardern said.

The country's borders would remain closed except for returning New Zealanders. The measures would be reviewed again in two weeks, Ardern said.

Three new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, were confirmed on Monday, the health ministry said in a statement. The cases - two hospital nurses and one related to overseas travel - bring New Zealand's total confirmed COVID-19 infections to 1,147, the ministry said, adding that 93% of all confirmed and probable cases have recovered.

The government will unveil its annual budget on Thursday and has warned the country would run fiscal deficits for years while debt will increase to levels well beyond previous targets due to its economic support measures.

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

IIT, Singapore medical school develop alternative model to assess COVID-19 situation in states

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Afghan officials: 4 bombs go off in Kabul; 4 civilians hurt

Four bombs, one placed under a garbage bin and the other three by the roadside, went off in northern Kabul on Monday, wounding four civilians, including a child, Afghan officials said. The roadside bombs were spaced within 10-20 meters yard...

Kazakhstan keeps lockdown in place as state of emergency ends

Kazakhstan is keeping its provinces and major cites locked down, the authorities said on Monday, and will reopen businesses gradually after a state of emergency introduced in March due to the novel coronavirus pandemic elapsed. Businesses s...

Shramik special trains allowed upto 3 stoppages in destination state

Ministry of Railways on Monday announced that Shramik special trains will now have up to three stoppages -- excluding the terminating station -- in the destination state. The Ministry has issued modified guidelines on the movement of strand...

New Zealand to reopen malls, cafes from Thursday as virus curbs eased

New Zealand businesses including malls, cinemas, cafes and gyms will reopen on Thursday after some of the tightest restrictions in the world to stop the spread of the coronavirus were further loosened on Monday.The Pacific nation was locked...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020