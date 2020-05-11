Left Menu
Development News Edition

All masks, no fireworks: Shanghai Disneyland in muted reopening after coronavirus closedown

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 11-05-2020 11:46 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 10:47 IST
All masks, no fireworks: Shanghai Disneyland in muted reopening after coronavirus closedown
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Thousands of visitors streamed into Shanghai Disneyland on Monday for the first time in three months as the Chinese park became the first reopened by Walt Disney Co after the coronavirus pandemic brought the Magic Kingdom to a standstill. While Mickey Mouse joined familiar Disney characters welcoming the crowds, the Shanghai experience will not be as it was: Instead of parades and fireworks, there are mandatory masks, temperature screenings, and social distancing for visitors and employees.

Among the crowd on Monday was Shanghai Disneyland pass holder Kay Yu. "I think (these measures) make tourists feel at ease," said the 29-year-old, who was wearing a Minnie Mouse hat and said he had woken up at 4 a.m. to make the trip to the park. Disney's $5.5 billion China flagship is the first of its six resorts around the world to reopen after the pandemic that has now killed more than 280,000 people globally threw consumer service businesses around the world into turmoil. The reopening may provide a glimpse of how Disney can begin to recover from closures set to strip $1.4 billion from the company's profit.

But the limited scope of the reopening in Shanghai underlines the scale of that task: While it welcomed more than 10 million guests in its first year after opening in 2016, the park will now restrict visitor numbers to 20% of daily capacity, or about 16,000 people - far below a level initially requested by the Chinese government. As well as scrapping parades and fireworks - replacing the latter with an evening light projection show - Disney has shut interactive children's play areas and indoor live theatre shows.

Still, the vast majority of its rides, as well as most of its restaurants and shows, will be open, said Andrew Bolstein, the park's senior vice-president of operations. More might reopen in time to come depending on the situation and government regulations, he added. Zhang Zhongyu, a 29-year-old pass holder and visitor who works in importing, said the things he missed most about the park were the shows and the parade - two attractions that have been canceled.

"I'm a little disappointed, but there's nothing we can do - thinking of the virus, you have to avoid guests gathering closely, it's understandable," he said. 'COMING HOME'

Visitors holding annual passes are being asked to reserve an entry time and day in advance, and tickets for the earliest days of Shanghai Disneyland's re-opening have been sold out. Monday's guests, mostly parents with children or young couples, were greeted by waving park staff as they walked in, having been asked to show a green health code on their mobile phones before being allowed in. All wore masks.

Markers have also been added to areas where people might congregate, such as shops and entertainment areas, to tell visitors where and where not to stand, while audio announcements regularly remind guests to maintain social distance. Visitors on rides are also asked to sit well apart. "It's like a feeling of coming home, I feel extremely happy," said passholder Yu.

"For us fans, it's very meaningful to be here on the first day of its reopening, and to be able to experience its reopening, it feels like a magical day." Still, the reopening comes after a weekend of unwelcome reminders that a second wave of the virus could happen, including the first confirmed case for more than a month in Wuhan, the city at the epicenter of the outbreak late last year.

The number of new cases in China, where the epidemic first emerged late last year, has sharply dropped in recent weeks but sporadic outbreaks continue. Some 17 new COVID-19 cases were reported for the mainland on May 10, rising from a day earlier and marking the highest daily increase since April 28. Concerns about the virus weren't far from the mind of Shanghai Disneyland visitor Chen Xue, 31, who works in marketing and said she would have not come to the park if it were not for the social distancing measures.

"The virus is still not over and it has made me so incredibly anxious," she said.

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

IIT, Singapore medical school develop alternative model to assess COVID-19 situation in states

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Afghan officials: 4 bombs go off in Kabul; 4 civilians hurt

Four bombs, one placed under a garbage bin and the other three by the roadside, went off in northern Kabul on Monday, wounding four civilians, including a child, Afghan officials said. The roadside bombs were spaced within 10-20 meters yard...

Kazakhstan keeps lockdown in place as state of emergency ends

Kazakhstan is keeping its provinces and major cites locked down, the authorities said on Monday, and will reopen businesses gradually after a state of emergency introduced in March due to the novel coronavirus pandemic elapsed. Businesses s...

Shramik special trains allowed upto 3 stoppages in destination state

Ministry of Railways on Monday announced that Shramik special trains will now have up to three stoppages -- excluding the terminating station -- in the destination state. The Ministry has issued modified guidelines on the movement of strand...

New Zealand to reopen malls, cafes from Thursday as virus curbs eased

New Zealand businesses including malls, cinemas, cafes and gyms will reopen on Thursday after some of the tightest restrictions in the world to stop the spread of the coronavirus were further loosened on Monday.The Pacific nation was locked...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020