Heathrow Airport calls on UK govt to lay out plans for re-opening borders

Heathrow Airport called on the UK government to lay out its plans on how borders will be re-opened, after it said on Monday that its passenger numbers plunged 97% in April.

Heathrow, which before the pandemic struck was the busiest airport in Europe, said that a UK government plan for a 14-day quarantine for arrivals would mean that very few people would travel.

The airport called on the government to explain how the country could exit the quarantine plan and re-open borders to allow the movement of people and goods.