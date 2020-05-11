French Finance Minister to hold new meetings with auto executives this week

French Finance Minister to hold new meetings with auto executives this weekReuters | Paris | Updated: 11-05-2020 12:40 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 12:12 IST
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday that he would hold new meetings this week with representatives of the country's automotive industry, which has been hit hard by the impact of the coronavirus. Le Maire also told BFM Business radio that he regretted a decision by the CGT trade union to prevent reopening of a Renault plant at Sandouville, just as the French government tries to get the country back to work as lockdown measures start to ease.
Last month, the European Commission approved a 5 billion euros ($5.4 billion) loan guarantee to Renault to help Renault mitigate the impact of the coronavirus crisis. ($1 = 0.9222 euros)
