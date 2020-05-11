Soccer-Burundi announce resumption of domestic league and cup

Burundi's domestic season is to resume on May 21, more than a month after Africa's last remaining football competition was suspended to allow political rallies to be held in stadia ahead of general elections, authorities have confirmed. While the remainder of the continent's domestic leagues has either been paused or canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Burundi Football Federation (BFF) are ready to restart their league and cup competitions after the May 20 elections.

The country's top flight has three rounds remaining, with Ngozi-based Le Messager holding a four-point advantage at the top of the table over Musongati, who have a game in hand and will be the first back in action when they take on Athletico Olympic on Thursday next week. BFF has also announced that the semi-finals and final of the country's domestic cup competition will be staged, with the decider to be held on June 13.

Before the season was halted, spectators at matches in Burundi had their temperatures taken and hands sprayed with disinfectant on the entrance to match venues. The small East African nation confirmed its first coronavirus cases on March 31 and its health ministry has since announced 15 cases and one death.

A number of African countries have called off their 2019-20 domestic seasons, including Angola, Kenya, Mauritius, and Guinea, but others hope to continue in the coming months.