Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Burundi announce resumption of domestic league and cup

Reuters | Bujumbura | Updated: 11-05-2020 15:17 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 15:07 IST
Soccer-Burundi announce resumption of domestic league and cup
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Burundi's domestic season is to resume on May 21, more than a month after Africa's last remaining football competition was suspended to allow political rallies to be held in stadia ahead of general elections, authorities have confirmed. While the remainder of the continent's domestic leagues has either been paused or canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Burundi Football Federation (BFF) are ready to restart their league and cup competitions after the May 20 elections.

The country's top flight has three rounds remaining, with Ngozi-based Le Messager holding a four-point advantage at the top of the table over Musongati, who have a game in hand and will be the first back in action when they take on Athletico Olympic on Thursday next week. BFF has also announced that the semi-finals and final of the country's domestic cup competition will be staged, with the decider to be held on June 13.

Before the season was halted, spectators at matches in Burundi had their temperatures taken and hands sprayed with disinfectant on the entrance to match venues. The small East African nation confirmed its first coronavirus cases on March 31 and its health ministry has since announced 15 cases and one death.

A number of African countries have called off their 2019-20 domestic seasons, including Angola, Kenya, Mauritius, and Guinea, but others hope to continue in the coming months.

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Russian police detain hospice owner after nine people die in fire

Russian investigators said on Monday they had detained the owner of a private hospice outside Moscow after a fire there killed nine elderly people and hospitalized nine others. Investigators said they suspected that the blaze, which broke o...

Low-skilled men suffer highest COVID fatalities in England and Wales

Men in the lowest-skilled jobs had the highest rate of death involving COVID-19 among working-age people in England and Wales, according to data on Monday which also showed deaths among nurses and doctors was no higher than the average. The...

Public dealings in offices under Chandigarh administration to resume on May 18

The Chandigarh Administration has decided that public dealings in government offices will start from May 18. On the review of the existing situation, the Chandigarh administration has decided that public dealings in government offices will ...

Pakistan: Hospitals begin clinical trials of plasma therapy as first Covid-19 patient fully recovers

Pakistans top hematologist said that three hospitals in the country have started clinical trials for passive immunization with the support of the National Institute of Blood Disease NIBD to treat the Covid-19 patients. The NIBD head, Dr. Ta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020