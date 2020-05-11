Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Korea scrambles to contain nightclub coronavirus outbreak

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 11-05-2020 15:17 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 15:08 IST
South Korea scrambles to contain nightclub coronavirus outbreak
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

South Korean officials scrambled on Monday to contain a new coronavirus outbreak, searching for thousands of people who may have been infected in a cluster of cases linked to nightclubs and bars in the capital Seoul.

South Korea has been lauded for its quick, effective action on its epidemic, significantly reducing the rate of new infections in recent weeks, but the resurgence of cases has raised worries about the second wave of infections. Officials reported 35 new cases as of midnight on Sunday, the second consecutive day of new cases of that magnitude, and the highest numbers in more than a month.

Twenty-nine of the new cases were linked to several Seoul nightclubs and bars, many of them catering to members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) community. That has raised complications for officials trying to track those who might be infected in a nation where homosexuality is often taboo and LGBTQ people face discrimination, including job loss and hate speech.

Authorities have tested more than 2,450 people who went to the nightspots in the Itaewon neighbourhood but were still trying to track about 3,000 more. Hundreds of other people who came into contact with club patrons have also been tested. "Our top priority is to minimize the spread of the infections," Prime Minister Chung Sye-Kyun told a meeting with government officials, calling on authorities to work with the police.

"We should quickly find and test them, and speed is key." The outbreak has highlighted a possible unintended consequence of South Korea's invasive tracing methods and its disclosure of some patient information, including their recent locations, as part of its approach to tackling the coronavirus.

Health ministry official Yoon Tae-ho acknowledged concern that individuals within the LGBTQ community could be outed and face discrimination if they came forward. "We release the movement of confirmed patients to encourage anyone who might be exposed get tested voluntarily," he told a briefing.

"We urge you to refrain from distributing patients' personal information or groundless rumors, which not only hurts them but can also be subject to punishment." The Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said 86 people had tested positive in connection with the Itaewon outbreak, which was made public on Friday, including people who had traveled to the capital and subsequently returned home.

Seoul mayor Park Won-soon pleaded with clubgoers to be tested, promising that personal information would be protected and warning that people caught evading testing could be fined. "The nation is at risk," Park said, noting the city has about 700 of the country's 10,909 cases, which include 256 deaths.

SECOND WAVE? The spike in cases comes just as the government was easing restrictions and reopening schools and businesses. Official data on Monday showed exports and imports suffered a precipitous decline in the first 10 days of May, underlining a bleak outlook for Asia's fourth-largest economy.

The education ministry put off the reopening of high schools, which was scheduled to begin on Wednesday, by one week in light of the new outbreak. Responding to calls for all teachers and staff to be tested before schools reopen, Vice Minister of Education Park Baeg-beom told a briefing the government did not have the capacity to test all 600,000 of them.

Technology firms Kakao Corp and Naver Corp suspended plans for employees to return to work from Monday after two cases linked to the club outbreaks were reported at IT firm TmaxSoft, company representatives said. TmaxSoft said on Friday it had shut its office near Seoul and would test all employees.

The 69 cases reported by the KCDC over the latest 48 hours were equivalent to the entire number of cases recorded over the previous week. Still, KCDC director Jeong Eun-kyeong said while the outbreak was worrisome, it was not appropriate to call it a second wave.

"The epidemic is ongoing," she said.

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Russian police detain hospice owner after nine people die in fire

Russian investigators said on Monday they had detained the owner of a private hospice outside Moscow after a fire there killed nine elderly people and hospitalized nine others. Investigators said they suspected that the blaze, which broke o...

Low-skilled men suffer highest COVID fatalities in England and Wales

Men in the lowest-skilled jobs had the highest rate of death involving COVID-19 among working-age people in England and Wales, according to data on Monday which also showed deaths among nurses and doctors was no higher than the average. The...

Public dealings in offices under Chandigarh administration to resume on May 18

The Chandigarh Administration has decided that public dealings in government offices will start from May 18. On the review of the existing situation, the Chandigarh administration has decided that public dealings in government offices will ...

Pakistan: Hospitals begin clinical trials of plasma therapy as first Covid-19 patient fully recovers

Pakistans top hematologist said that three hospitals in the country have started clinical trials for passive immunization with the support of the National Institute of Blood Disease NIBD to treat the Covid-19 patients. The NIBD head, Dr. Ta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020