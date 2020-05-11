Left Menu
Development News Edition

Second wave of COVID-19 cases sweeps Senegal's holy city

Reuters | Dakar | Updated: 11-05-2020 15:55 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 15:32 IST
Second wave of COVID-19 cases sweeps Senegal's holy city
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Senegal's holy city of Touba is fighting the second wave of COVID-19 infections, dashing hopes that swift action by authorities had stopped the new coronavirus from spreading in the one-time epicenter.

Confirmed cases in Touba have risen seven-fold to more than 190 since a market trader fell ill in April, ending a two-week lull in new cases. Now, as other countries in West Africa, including Nigeria and Ghana, are beginning to ease lockdowns to assist those whose livelihoods were disrupted, Senegal is tightening restrictions to try to contain the outbreak. A cluster of cases in Touba in March prompted President Macky Sall to close schools and ban religious gatherings, one of the first leaders in sub-Saharan Africa to do so. A Senegalese man returning from Italy had infected 17 others, including his 2-year-old child, just weeks before Senegal's second city was due to host thousands of pilgrims at a religious festival.

Touba is the headquarters of a powerful Sufi Muslim brotherhood and known to some as "little Mecca". Its Grand Mosque, whose white minarets tower over the city of 1.5 million people, was ordered to close its doors. A dusk-to-dawn curfew was imposed and public awareness campaigns launched.

But despite these efforts, the city confirmed its 27th case on April 11 - the first since March 26. The man had not traveled abroad or come into contact with other known patients, a worrying development suggesting the disease had taken root. The number of cases in Touba has climbed steadily since then despite the intervention of the army, which is testing for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, at a makeshift field hospital and decontaminating streets and markets.

"Perhaps it's ignorance or even some denial of the disease," said Sylla Mbacke, head doctor at Touba's main health center, Darou Marnane. "There are some that don't believe in it at all."

WORSHIPPERS TURNED AWAY

Touba appeared quieter than usual during a recent visit by Reuters, but despite government guidelines, only a few people were wearing masks in the streets. Some sought entry to the mosque for Friday prayers but were turned away. Mbacke's center is coping with the caseload, thanks in part to the army, which is helping to treat non-coronavirus patients. But with no ventilators or intensive care beds, it could quickly become overwhelmed.

The World Health Organization has warned that Africa could become the next epicenter of the virus. Senegal, which has recorded more than 1,700 cases and 19 deaths, last week ordered markets to close on certain days, while supermarkets must limit customer numbers.

At Touba's main market, ground zero for the second wave of cases, trader Abdoulaye Diagne said the new restrictions were making life difficult. The market must now close at 3 p.m., making it harder to earn a living, and residents are unable to gather to break their daily fast during the sacred month of Ramadan. "What can be done apart from praying for this disease to leave the planet," he said, as he packed up the plastic cups he had been selling to go home.

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Information about 697 potential COVID-19 hotspots was generated through Aarogya Setu app: Govt.

Information about 697 potential COVID-19 hotspots was generated through Aarogya Setu app Govt....

Pune positive: As work resumes, 380 migrants skip 2 trains

Three hundred migrant labourers with permission to board a Shramik Special train from Pune to Madhya Pradesh did not report at departure on Sunday, and 80 for a train to Uttarakhand on Monday, with local officials claiming these were positi...

'We feel like guests': Manila cruise flotilla offers crew confinement in comfort

In the past few weeks, Manila Bay in the Philippines has been transformed into the worlds biggest parking lot for cruise ships, none of which have any guests.More than 20 vessels collectively weighing about 2 million tonnes are clustered of...

Emergency field hospital opens in Germany

An emergency field hospital for COVID-19 patients has officially opened in the German capital, but so far there are no patients. The clinic opened Monday on the site of Berlins convention center has a capacity of 500 beds that can be double...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020