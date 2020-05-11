Nurse, SRPF jawan test coronavirus positive in Jalna

Nurse, SRPF jawan test coronavirus positive in JalnaPTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 11-05-2020 16:40 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 16:40 IST
A nurse on duty at the ward for treatment of COVID-19 patients in Jalna district hospital of Maharashtra tested positive for the disease on Monday, an official said. Besides, the test of a State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) jawan in Jalna also came out positive, he said.
With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Jalna has gone up to 13, he said. The nurse was working at the COVID-19 ward of the hospital, civil surgeon Dr Madhukar Rathod said.
Informing about the other new case, he said the SRPF jawan was kept at an isolation facility after he returned from duty at Malegaon in Nashik district. He also tested positive for the viral infection on Monday morning and was undergoing treatment at the district hospital, Rathod said.
The coronavirus has also reached rural areas of Jalna where two persons from Ambad tehsil tested positive for the disease on Sunday, another official said..
