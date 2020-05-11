Left Menu
17 cured of COVID-19 in Odisha; total recoveries 85

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 11-05-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 17:54 IST
At least 17 persons were cured of COVID-19 in Odisha on Monday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 85, a Health Department official said. Seven persons recovered in Sundergarh district, five in Bhubaneswar (Khurda), three in Bhadrak and two in Balasore district, he said.

They tested negative for the disease twice in 24 hours, the official said. With this development, the number of active cases in the state has decreased to 306, he said.

A total of 396 novel coronavirus cases have been reported in the state till 5 pm on Monday, the official said. The highest number of recoveries so far has been witnessed in capital Bhubaneswar, where 37 of the 50 COVID-19 patients have been cured of the disease, he said.

Similarly, 13 of the 14 COVID-19 patients in Sundergarh district and 11 of the 42 patients in Balasore have recovered, the official said. However, all the 137 cases in Ganjam district are still active and only two of the 61 patients in Jajpur district have recovered, he added.

