Jalna: Nurse, SRPF jawan test positive, number of cases now 13

The number of COVID-19 cases in Jalna in Maharashtra reached 13 on Monday after a nurse working in the district hospital here and an SRPF jawan posted in hotspot Malegaon tested positive for novel coronavirus, a senior health official said. The area where the nurse stays, Anand Nagar, has been sealed and her contacts, including her kin, are being tested, said District Civil Surgeon Dr Madhukar Rathod.

"The State Reserve Police Force jawan had returned from Malegaon in Nashik. With this, the number of COVID-19 cases in Jalna is now 13. Two people have been discharged after recovery so the number of active cases is 11," he added. PTI COR BNM BNM