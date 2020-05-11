Jalna: Nurse, SRPF jawan test positive, number of cases now 13

Jalna: Nurse, SRPF jawan test positive, number of cases now 13PTI | Jalna | Updated: 11-05-2020 20:48 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 20:48 IST
The number of COVID-19 cases in Jalna in Maharashtra reached 13 on Monday after a nurse working in the district hospital here and an SRPF jawan posted in hotspot Malegaon tested positive for novel coronavirus, a senior health official said. The area where the nurse stays, Anand Nagar, has been sealed and her contacts, including her kin, are being tested, said District Civil Surgeon Dr Madhukar Rathod.
"The State Reserve Police Force jawan had returned from Malegaon in Nashik. With this, the number of COVID-19 cases in Jalna is now 13. Two people have been discharged after recovery so the number of active cases is 11," he added. PTI COR BNM BNM
- READ MORE ON:
- Jalna
- Maharashtra
- Malegaon
- SRPF
- Nashik
ALSO READ
Maharashtra govt 'suppressing' enormity of COVID-19 pandemic, not testing asymptomatic cases: Former CM Devendra Fadnavis to PTI.
Maharashtra govt putting lives of people in Dharavi in danger by not testing aggressively in COVID-19 hotspot: BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.
Despite Maharashtra being worst hit by COVID-19, there is no coordination among ruling alliance partners and govt depts: Devendra Fadnavis.
Maharashtra govt 'suppressing' enormity of COVID-19 pandemic: Devendra Fadnavis
DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhawan, brother Dheeraj in CBI custody: Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh.