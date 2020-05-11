Jordanian civil servants to return to work on May 26 - government

Jordan's cabinet decided on Monday to allow civil servants to return to work on May 26 following a break of around two months imposed as part of measures to stem the spread of the new coronavirus, the government spokesman said. Amjad al Adailah said that the civil servants, who comprise the bulk of Jordan's public sector, would return after a three-day Muslim Eid holiday that will mark the end of Ramadan.

The government will also maintain a night curfew until further notice despite the easing of a tight lockdown over the last two weeks that has allowed most businesses to resume work, he added.