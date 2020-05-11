Left Menu
WHO chief says "slow, steady lifting" of coronavirus lockdowns key

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 11-05-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 21:18 IST

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday that the "slow, steady lifting of lockdowns" was key, as a jump in new coronavirus cases in South Korea and Germany raised global concerns about the second wave of infections.

"Lifting lockdowns are both complex and difficult," WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told an online news briefing, adding that Germany, South Korea and China all had systems in place to respond to any resurgence in cases.

