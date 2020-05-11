More than 4.15 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 282,380 have died, according to a Reuters tally, as of 1625 GMT on Monday.

The head of the World Health Organization said the "slow, steady lifting of lockdowns" was key, as a jump in the coronavirus cases in South Korea and Germany raised global concerns about a second wave of infections. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

EUROPE * Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out a cautious plan on Monday to get Britain back to work, including advice on wearing home-made face coverings.

* Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a gradual easing of lockdown measures despite a surge in infections, which took Russia's tally past Italy's, making it the fourth highest in the world. * France tiptoed out of one of Europe's strictest lockdowns, allowing non-essential shops, factories and other businesses to reopen for the first time in eight weeks as the risks of a second wave of infections loomed.

* Total cases in Germany increased by 357 to 169,575, while the death toll rose by 22 to 7,417. * Spain's daily coronavirus death toll fell on Monday to 123, the health ministry said, its lowest level in seven weeks.

* Starbucks Corp said it would begin a phased reopening of 150 of its drive-through locations and some takeaway-only stores in the United Kingdom as the country eases restrictions on road travel. ASIA-PACIFIC

* China reported 17 new cases for May 10, marking the highest daily increase since April 28. The total case toll now stands at 82,918 and the death toll remained unchanged at 4,633. * Japan could lift a state of emergency in many regions this week if new cases are under control and PM Shinzo Abe signalled readiness to compile a second supplementary budget during the current Diet session.

* South Korean officials scrambled on Monday to contain a new coronavirus outbreak, searching for thousands of people who may have been infected in a cluster of cases linked to nightclubs and bars in the capital Seoul. * Singapore's health ministry on Monday confirmed 486 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally of infections to 23,787.

* Kazakhstan allowed a coronavirus state of emergency to lapse, authorising cities and provinces to begin lifting lockdown measures depending on their success in curbing the spread of the coronavirus. * The Philippines confirmed coronavirus infections have broken past the 11,000 mark.

* New Zealand reported three new cases, ahead of a decision on whether to ease restrictions further and allow more business and recreational activities to resume. AMERICAS

* More than 1.34 million people have been infected in the United States and 79,526 have died, according to the latest Reuters tally. * U.S. Vice President Mike Pence is not in quarantine and plans to be at the White House on Monday, despite media reports that he was self-isolating after a staffer tested positive.

* Factories in Michigan can resume production on Monday, enabling North American automakers to bring thousands of idled employees in the state back to work more than six weeks after lockdown. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* The number of coronavirus cases in the six Gulf Arab states surpassed 100,000, with 557 deaths, according to Reuters calculations based on official figures. * A worker at a fish-processing factory in Ghana's city of Tema infected 533 other workers at the facility.

* Tunisia recorded zero new cases for the first time since early-March. ECONOMIC FALLOUT

* Oil prices fell on Monday as investors worried about a second wave of infections, but new output cuts from Saudi Arabia tempered worries about oversupply and limited price losses. * A jump in coronavirus cases in South Korea and Germany rattled investors and sent global equities markets lower on Monday, while safe-haven assets, including the dollar and U.S. Treasuries, edged higher.

