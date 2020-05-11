Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID SCIENCE-Enzyme makes men more vulnerable to coronavirus; adding interferon may improve treatment

Reuters | Updated: 12-05-2020 00:06 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 23:20 IST
COVID SCIENCE-Enzyme makes men more vulnerable to coronavirus; adding interferon may improve treatment

The following is a brief roundup of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

Men's blood contains more of enzyme that helps coronavirus infect cells A study from 11 European countries may help explain reports that the new coronavirus seems to attack men more often and more severely than women. Researchers have found that men have higher blood levels of the enzyme that helps the virus infect cells. The higher levels of "angiotensin-converting enzyme 2," or ACE2, in men's blood might mean their organs have more of the ACE2 "receptors" the virus uses to get into cells, researchers suggest in a paper published on Monday in European Heart Journal. Their study involved more than 2,000 elderly men and women with heart failure but no coronavirus infection, many of whom were taking common blood pressure drugs that block the effect of this enzyme, known as ACE2 inhibitors or angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs). The researchers emphasize that study participants receiving these medications did not have higher levels of ACE2, which adds to earlier evidence that the drugs do not increase people's risk for coronavirus infection. (https://bit.ly/2AgF5Vb;https://bit.ly/2Ajdl2m)

Adding interferon may boost effectiveness of coronavirus treatment Adding interferon-beta to a cocktail of the antiviral drugs lopinavir, ritonavir and ribavirin helped alleviate symptoms and shorten the duration of viral shedding (contagion) and hospital stays of mildly or moderately ill COVID-19 patients, according to results of a small randomized trial conducted at six hospitals in Hong Kong. The time it took for at least half the patients to have negative coronavirus tests was seven days with add-on interferon, compared to 12 days without it, researchers reported on Sunday in The Lancet. Overall, 86 patients received the interferon-containing combination and 41 got the antivirals without interferon. When the study started, half the patients had already been symptomatic for more than five days. The combination that included interferon "also alleviated symptoms completely within four days - a significantly shorter time than the control," researchers said, adding that a larger trial to confirm these results is needed. (https://bit.ly/3dBLd96;https://bit.ly/3dBpPAJ)

UK coronavirus study reassures pregnant women; Swedish study says don't downplay risks Pregnant women in Britain are no more likely than other women to become severely ill with COVID-19, but most expectant mothers who do develop serious illness tend to be in the later stages of pregnancy, according to a preliminary study. The study, which was posted online on Monday on the MedRxiv website but has not yet been peer-reviewed, found fewer than 0.5% of all pregnant women were hospitalized with the disease, and only around 10% of those women needed intensive care. Most pregnant women who were admitted to hospital were more than six months pregnant, the study also found.

A separate study from Sweden, however, found pregnant women there do appear to face higher risks. Swedish national registry data, published on Sunday in the medical journal Acta Obstetricia et Gynecologica Scandinavica, showed that compared to nonpregnant women infected with the coronavirus, similarly aged pregnant women with the virus were more than five times as likely to need intensive care and four times more likely to need invasive mechanical ventilation. The authors of an editorial accompanying the study advise that, "on the basis of available data...the risk of COVID-19 in pregnancy should not be down-played to avoid falsely reassuring healthcare professionals and the public. Women should be advised to take necessary precautions to avoid infection during pregnancy." (;https://reut.rs/3bqgmdU;https://bit.ly/35RUB5u;https://bit.ly/3coDAma)

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

Hawaii commits to generating 100% renewable energy by 2045

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Nitish favours extension of lockdown in meeting with PM

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday favored extending the COVID 19-induced lockdown till the end of May, underscoring that it would help the state bring under control the situation that has arisen with natives returning on a large s...

New York governor says some areas outside New York City ready to reopen this week

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday that several regions of the state outside New York City could start reopening their economies this weekend after meeting criteria related to hospitalizations and testing for the coronavirus, dem...

FACTBOX-European soccer's return to action after coronavirus

Professional soccer leagues around Europe are gearing up for a return to action following the novel coronavirus stoppage, but some are more advanced than others. Here is a roundup of the state of playGERMANY The Bundesliga season will resta...

21,714 ferried till Maha borders with states in buses: MSRTC

More than 21,700 people, most of them migrant workers, were transported over the last three days in 1,169 buses to Maharashtras borders with adjoining states amid the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, government-run undertaking MSRTC said on M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020