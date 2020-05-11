Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK needs to boost "trustworthiness" of COVID-19 test target, regulator warns

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-05-2020 23:28 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 23:28 IST
UK needs to boost "trustworthiness" of COVID-19 test target, regulator warns

British health minister Matt Hancock needs to take steps to boost public confidence in his 100,000-a-day target for COVID-19 tests, the country's statistics regulator said on Monday. When Hancock said he had achieved this total on April 30, many observers were surprised to learn it included around 40,000 tests sent out by post that day, for which results had not been received.

"It should be clear whether the target is intended to reflect testing capacity, tests that have been administered, test results received, or the number of people tested," the UK Statistics Authority's chair, David Norgrove, told Hancock. He said in a letter that the health ministry still needed to improve how it presented this data, which forms a regular part of daily government news conferences.

"There is limited detail about the nature and types of testing and it is hard to navigate to the best source of information," Norgrove wrote. "It would support trustworthiness for the testing data ... to be more straightforward to find, with detailed breakdowns and richer commentary."

There was no immediate comment from the health ministry. Figures on Monday showed a testing total of 100,490 for May 10, the first time it has exceeded 100,000 since April 30.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on May 6 that his ambition is to have 200,000 tests a day by the end of the month. So far 1.4 million British people have been tested for COVID-19, of whom 223,060 have been found to be infected, according to the health ministry figures.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

Hawaii commits to generating 100% renewable energy by 2045

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Nitish favours extension of lockdown in meeting with PM

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday favored extending the COVID 19-induced lockdown till the end of May, underscoring that it would help the state bring under control the situation that has arisen with natives returning on a large s...

New York governor says some areas outside New York City ready to reopen this week

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday that several regions of the state outside New York City could start reopening their economies this weekend after meeting criteria related to hospitalizations and testing for the coronavirus, dem...

FACTBOX-European soccer's return to action after coronavirus

Professional soccer leagues around Europe are gearing up for a return to action following the novel coronavirus stoppage, but some are more advanced than others. Here is a roundup of the state of playGERMANY The Bundesliga season will resta...

21,714 ferried till Maha borders with states in buses: MSRTC

More than 21,700 people, most of them migrant workers, were transported over the last three days in 1,169 buses to Maharashtras borders with adjoining states amid the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, government-run undertaking MSRTC said on M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020