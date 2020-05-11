Left Menu
Germany's coronavirus reproduction rate remains above critical threshold

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 11-05-2020 23:30 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 23:30 IST
The reproduction rate for the coronavirus pandemic in Germany remained above the critical threshold of 1 with an estimated value of 1.07 on Monday after 1.13 on Sunday, the Robert Koch Institute for public health and disease control said.

The number indicates that 100 infected people on average infect 107 others, meaning the number of new infections is accelerating again which could signal the beginning of a second wave of the pandemic in Europe's largest economy.

"The increase in the reproduction number R makes it necessary to observe the development very closely over the coming days," RKI said in its daily report.

