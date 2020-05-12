Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yemen declares Aden an 'infested' city as coronavirus spreads, clashes erupt

Reuters | Sana'a | Updated: 12-05-2020 02:05 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 02:02 IST
Yemen declares Aden an 'infested' city as coronavirus spreads, clashes erupt

Yemeni authorities declared Aden, interim seat of the Saudi-backed government, an "infested" city on Monday after the number of coronavirus cases there jumped and clashes erupted elsewhere in the south between separatists and government forces.

A five-year war has shattered Yemen's health system https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-yemen/yemens-war-scarred-hospitals-gear-up-to-combat-coronavirus-threat-idUSKCN21Y1P6, pushed millions to the brink of famine and divided https://www.reuters.com/article/us-yemen-security-explainer/why-yemen-is-at-war-idUSKCN22924D the country between the internationally recognized government and the Houthi group that ousted it from power in the capital, Sanaa, in late 2014. The World Health Organization (WHO) says there is a full-blown transmission of the virus in Yemen, with the disease spreading undetected among a population with some of the lowest levels of immunity to disease compared with other states.

Testing capabilities are inadequate but the WHO has also urged local authorities to transparently report confirmed cases. The Aden-based government's coronavirus committee on Monday reported five new cases, with one death, in Hadhramout province, taking the total count in areas under the Saudi-backed government's control to 56 with nine deaths.

It had late on Sunday announced 17 new COVID-19 cases, 10 of them in Aden, where the total count so far stands at 35 infections, with four deaths. The Iran-aligned Houthi movement, which controls Sanaa and most large urban centers, has reported two cases, with one death. The Aden-based government has accused Houthi authorities of covering up an outbreak in Sanaa, an accusation they deny.

The committee said Aden had been declared an "infested city" because of the spread of the coronavirus and other diseases already rife in Yemen after recent flooding. It said movement from Aden to other regions was barred, except for transport of goods. "The administrative and political situation in Aden is also hampering efforts to combat the coronavirus and this should be remedied so relevant entities can carry out their duties," the committee said on its Twitter account.

The separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) on April 25 declared self-rule in Aden and other southern regions, threatening to renew conflict with the Saudi-backed government in Yemen's multifaceted war. STC and the government of Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi are both parts of the anti-Houthi coalition led by Saudi Arabia, but they clashed last year until Riyadh brokered a deal in November.

Residents reported shelling early on Monday in Abyan province. STC said its fighters were attacked by government forces. There was no immediate comment from the Hadi government. MIGRANT CONCERN

The Western-backed coalition intervened in March 2015 to restore Hadi's government to power in Sanaa, but the conflict, largely seen as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran, has been in stalemate for years. More than 100,000 have been killed since 2015 and some 80% of the population, or 24 million, rely on aid while some 10 million face hunger

The coalition on April 24 extended by one month a nationwide ceasefire prompted by the coronavirus outbreak as the United Nations seeks to hold virtual talks to agree a permanent truce, coordinate coronavirus efforts, and restart peace talks. The Houthis, who say they are fighting a corrupt system, have not formally accepted the truce though violence has abated.

The WHO late on Saturday ordered a pause in staff activity in main Houthi-held areas, citing "credible threats" to staff, but reversed the directive on Sunday, according to a document seen by Reuters and confirmed by the organization. The suspension was prompted by accusations from Houthi officials that the first coronavirus case announced in Sanaa, a Somali man found dead in a hotel, was brought to the capital by the WHO. A Houthi official on Sunday tweeted a retraction.

The United Nations on Sunday voiced concern that migrants are being stigmatized as "transmitters of disease", saying in a statement that some have been forced to move to frontlines and desert areas with no essential services. Yemen has long been a transit point for migrants and refugees from the Horn of Africa trying to reach Gulf states.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

Even animals may resort to physical distancing to prevent microbes: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Jaishankar discusses COVID-19 with counterparts in US, 5 other countries

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said he had a productive discussion on coronavirus with his counterparts from the US, Australia, Brazil, Japan, Israel and South Korea. Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said his virtual conversa...

Biden and Democrats raise $60.5 million in April -statement

Presumptive U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Monday said his campaign and party raised 60.5 million combined in April, a figure that could help the campaign compete with better-funded Republican adversaries.The trust you al...

4 booked for skipping quarantine in Srinagar

A case has been registered for violation of Standard Operating Protocol SOP against four people in Srinagar, according to district magistrate Shahid Choudhary.A group of 4 including Doctor a houseboat owner skipped Quarantine giving slip t...

U.S. coronavirus death toll tops 80,000 - Reuters tally

U.S. coronavirus deaths topped 80,000 on Monday, according to a Reuters tally, as nearly all states have taken steps to relax lockdown measures. Deaths in the United States, the epicenter of the global pandemic, have averaged 2,000 a day si...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020