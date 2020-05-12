Health News Roundup: U.S. coronavirus death toll tops 80,000; Enzyme makes men more vulnerable to coronavirus and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

U.S. coronavirus death toll tops 80,000: Reuters tally

U.S. coronavirus deaths topped 80,000 on Monday, according to a Reuters tally, as nearly all states have taken steps to relax lockdown measures. Deaths in the United States, the epicenter of the global pandemic, have averaged 2,000 a day since mid-April despite efforts to slow the outbreak.

Enzyme makes men more vulnerable to coronavirus; adding interferon may improve treatment

The following is a brief roundup of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Men's blood contains more of enzyme that helps coronavirus infect cells.

EMA recommends expanding compassionate use of Gilead's COVID-19 drug

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Monday recommended that Gilead Sciences Inc's experimental drug for the new coronavirus be given under compassionate use to patients other than those undergoing invasive mechanical ventilation. The treatment can now be given to hospitalized patients requiring supplemental oxygen, non-invasive ventilation and high-flow oxygen devices, the agency said. (https://bit.ly/2YVjqMC)

Paris salons, Shanghai Disney reopen despite global alarm over second coronavirus wave

Global alarm was sounded on Monday over a potential second wave of coronavirus cases after Germany, relatively successful in slowing the outbreak, reported that infections had accelerated again after the first tentative steps to ease a lockdown. But in the United States, which has by far the highest COVID-19 death toll in the world, President Donald Trump accused Democrats of reopening states too slowly, for political advantage, albeit without providing evidence.

UK COVID-19 study reassures pregnant women, but warns risks higher later

Pregnant women are no more likely to become severely ill with COVID-19 than other women, according to a preliminary study in Britain, but most expectant mothers who do develop serious illness tend to be in the later stages of pregnancy. The study looked at 427 pregnant women who were admitted to hospital with COVID-19, the lung disease caused by the new coronavirus, between March 1 and April 14.

UK needs to boost 'trustworthiness' of COVID-19 test target, regulator warns

British health minister Matt Hancock needs to take steps to boost public confidence in his 100,000-a-day target for COVID-19 tests, the country's statistics regulator said on Monday. When Hancock said he had achieved this total on April 30, many observers were surprised to learn it included around 40,000 tests sent out by post that day, for which results had not been received.

WHO says 'extreme vigilance' needed in exit from lockdowns

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday that "extreme vigilance" was needed as countries begin to exit from lockdowns imposed to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, amid global concerns about a second wave of infections. Germany earlier reported an acceleration in new coronavirus infections after it took early steps to ease its lockdown. South Korea, another country that had succeeded in limiting virus infections, has seen a new outbreak in nightclubs.

Germany's coronavirus reproduction rate remains above critical threshold

The reproduction rate for the coronavirus pandemic in Germany remained above the critical threshold of 1 with an estimated value of 1.07 on Monday after 1.13 on Sunday, the Robert Koch Institute for public health and disease control said. The number indicates that 100 infected people on average infect 107 others, meaning the number of new infections is accelerating again which could signal the beginning of a second wave of the pandemic in Europe's largest economy.

FDA authorizes use of Abbott's COVID-19 antibody test on second system

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday authorized the emergency use of Abbott Laboratories' coronavirus test for detecting antibodies using another of its diagnostic platforms, which will allow the company to ship nearly 30 million tests this month. Earlier, the company had permission to run the antibody test on its Architect platform. The authorization now allows Abbott to use the test on its Alinity platform.

NYC deaths from non-COVID causes rise over 5,000 above normal rate: CDC

The number of deaths in New York City from causes other than COVID-19 rose by more than 5,000 people above the seasonal norm during the first two months of the pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Monday. The deaths could be due to several factors, the CDC said https://bit.ly/2WNQpjc, including delays in seeking or getting life-saving care for fear of exposure to the coronavirus.