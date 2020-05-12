Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP: 81 new COVID-19 cases in Indore; tally climbs to 2,016

PTI | Indore | Updated: 12-05-2020 12:20 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 12:20 IST
MP: 81 new COVID-19 cases in Indore; tally climbs to 2,016

The number of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district jumped to 2,016 after 81 more people tested positive for the disease in last 24 hours, an official said on Tuesday. The state's worst coronavirus-hit district also reported two more deaths due to the disease, taking the toll to 92, Chief Medical and Health Officer Praveen Jadia said.

The victims included a 95-year-old man and a 62-year- old woman who died at a private hospital here on Sunday. The man had earlier lost his eyesight due to severe diabetes, while the woman was also suffering diabetes and high blood pressure, he said. The outbreak of the deadly viral infection was first reported in the district on March 24, when four persons tested positive for it. Since then, the number of cases has now gone up to 2,016, the official said.

So far, 939 patients have been discharged from hospitals after recovery, he said. A data analysis showed that in the last 50 days, on an average 40 people tested positive for the disease every day in the district, which falls under the red zone.

The data also showed that the COVID-19 death rate in Indore was 4.56 per cent as of Tuesday morning. For the last 17 days, the fatality rate in the district has been below five per cent.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi CM seeks suggestions of people, experts on lockdown relaxations post May 17

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sought suggestions from people on lockdown relaxations post May 17 on Tuesday and said his government will send a proposal on the same to the Centre on Thursday. Addressing an online media briefing, Kejr...

DIY group Kingfisher sees sales turn positive as lockdowns ease

Home improvement group Kingfisher said underlying sales turned positive in the first week of May as more of its stores re-opened from coronavirus lockdowns, giving it more confidence for the future.Kingfisher, which owns BQ in Britain and C...

Alexa & Katie Season 4 release possible after Season 3 part B, get other latest updates

The Netflix series Alexa Katie Season 4 is a highly demanding series. Season 3 was aired on December 30, 2019. The last three seasons garnered huge success globally, which paved way for another season.Netflix has not revealed which actors ...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 1230pm NATION DEL22 PM ADDRESS PM to address nation on Tuesday night New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 pm on Tuesday, the Prime Ministers Office said. DEL4 HEALTH-VIR...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020