Austrian soccer league likely to restart in first week of June - official

Austrian soccer league likely to restart in first week of June - officialReuters | Vienna | Updated: 12-05-2020 13:55 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 13:46 IST
Austria's national soccer league, the Bundesliga, will likely restart matches in the first week of June after they were halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, a senior official said on Tuesday.
The match schedule will likely be discussed at a meeting on Wednesday, the league's Chief Executive Christian Ebenbauer said at a news conference in Vienna.
- READ MORE ON:
- Bundesliga
- Austria
- Vienna