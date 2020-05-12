Left Menu
Denmark increases testing, contact tracing to prevent second coronavirus wave

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 12-05-2020 14:22 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 14:00 IST
Denmark increases testing, contact tracing to prevent second coronavirus wave
Image Credit: Pexels

Denmark will significantly increase testing for COVID-19 and put a contact tracing system in place to prevent a second wave of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Tuesday. "If the spread reignites, we need to know in time. This is why we need an effective tracing of the virus spreading," Frederiksen told reporters.

"We need to isolate the sick, so we can break the infection chains without having to close down society again," she said.

