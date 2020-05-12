Left Menu
Development News Edition

HK shares decline on growing concerns over second coronavirus wave

Reuters | Updated: 12-05-2020 14:14 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 14:14 IST
HK shares decline on growing concerns over second coronavirus wave

Hong Kong shares ended lower on Tuesday due to growing worries about a second wave of COVID-19 infections, after the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the pandemic originated, reported more new cases since its lockdown was lifted. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 356.38, or 1.45%, at 24,245.68. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 1.59% to 9,832.1. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 2.4%, while the IT sector rose 0.02%, the financial sector ended 1.21% lower and the property sector dipped 2.48%. ** The central Chinese city of Wuhan reported five new cases on Monday, casting doubts over efforts to lower coronavirus-related restrictions across the country as businesses restart and individuals went back to work.

** China's health authority said on Tuesday that the reappearance of local clusters of coronavirus cases in recent days suggests that counter-epidemic measures cannot be relaxed yet. ** Wuhan plans to conduct city-wide nucleic acid testing over a period of 10 days, an internal document seen by Reuters showed and two sources familiar with the situation said, with every district told to submit a detailed testing plan by Tuesday. ** China's factory prices fell at the sharpest rate in four years in April, highlighting weakening industrial demand in the world's second-largest economy as the coronavirus pandemic slams global growth. ** China's main Shanghai Composite index closed down 0.11% at 2,891.56 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended flat. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.91%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 0.12%. ** The yuan was quoted at 7.089 per U.S. dollar at 0815 GMT, 0.14% firmer than the previous close of 7.0988.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Brazil confirms over 160,000 coronavirus cases

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-FIFA reschedules women's U-17, U-20 World Cups to 2021

The womens Under-20 World Cup tournament in Costa Rica and Panama, postponed from August-September due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has now been rescheduled for Jan. 20-Feb. 6 of next year, world governing body FIFA said on Tuesday.The womens ...

Congress demands judicial probe into deaths at COVID-19 isolation wards at Goa Medical College

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee President Girish Chodankar on Tuesday said that the Goa government should order a judicial probe into the deaths in the COVID-19 isolation wards at Goa Medical College GMC. The Goa government should stop the f...

Visitors from abroad will have to quarantine for 14 days after arriving in Spain

South Korea has reported 27 new cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours. Figures released by South Koreas Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday brought national figures to 10,936 cases and 258 deaths.At least 1,138 inf...

StoreSe launches operations in Delhi-NCR

StoreSe.in, a grocery delivery platform, on Tuesday said it has launched its services in Delhi-NCR and is looking at venturing into other cities like Mumbai and Jaipur in the coming weeks. Consumers across the region can now order essential...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020